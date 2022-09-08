Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Plans GBX 4.50 Dividend

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 532 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.84 million and a PE ratio of 3,785.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 548.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 579.24. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

