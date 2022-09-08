AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

AVJennings Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.28.

Get AVJennings alerts:

About AVJennings

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the development and sale of land, new homes and townhomes, and apartments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

Receive News & Ratings for AVJennings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVJennings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.