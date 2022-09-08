AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
AVJennings Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.28.
About AVJennings
Featured Articles
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AVJennings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVJennings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.