Headlam Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Headlam Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HEAD opened at GBX 293 ($3.54) on Thursday. Headlam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The company has a market capitalization of £246.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon King bought 10,661 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £29,850.80 ($36,069.12).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

