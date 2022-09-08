Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.23

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Pacific Current Group news, insider Paul Greenwood 1,235,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th.

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

