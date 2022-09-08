SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get SEEK alerts:

Insider Activity at SEEK

In other news, insider Linda Kristjanson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$23.07 ($16.13) per share, with a total value of A$34,605.00 ($24,199.30). In other SEEK news, insider Linda Kristjanson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$23.07 ($16.13) per share, with a total value of A$34,605.00 ($24,199.30). Also, insider Andrew Bassat 67,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.