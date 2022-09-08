Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ OXSQL opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04.

