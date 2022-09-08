Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Thorney Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Thorney Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 84.95.

About Thorney Opportunities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

