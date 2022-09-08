Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Thorney Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Thorney Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 84.95.
About Thorney Opportunities
