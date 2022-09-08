ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from ClearView Wealth’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

ClearView Wealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.89.

About ClearView Wealth

ClearView is an Australian financial services company with businesses that offer life insurance, superannuation and investment products and services under the ClearView brand.ClearView generates its revenue through the provision and distribution of life insurance, investment, superannuation and retirement income products.ClearView historically provided financial advice services through its ClearView Financial Advice, Matrix and Lavista Licensee Solutions brands.

