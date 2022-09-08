ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from ClearView Wealth’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
ClearView Wealth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.89.
About ClearView Wealth
Further Reading
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ClearView Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearView Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.