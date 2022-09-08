AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Plans $1.57 Interim Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.573 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

