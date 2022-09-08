Medibank Private Limited (MPL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 28th

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Medibank Private’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Medibank Private Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Koczkar bought 75,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.65 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$273,841.25 ($191,497.38).

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Featured Articles

