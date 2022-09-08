Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.99. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 4.42 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

In other news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,016,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,767,023.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,133 shares of company stock worth $105,627. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 78.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

