STV Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90 (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STV Group Price Performance

STV Group stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.91. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of £138.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

