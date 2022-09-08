Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MBH stock opened at GBX 88.98 ($1.08) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

