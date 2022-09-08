BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.