BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $14.46.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
