Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Plans GBX 0.67 Dividend

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

Shares of LORD opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Thursday. Lords Group Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.

Insider Activity at Lords Group Trading

In related news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

