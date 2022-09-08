Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Healius Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Get Healius alerts:

Insider Activity at Healius

In other Healius news, insider Malcolm Parmenter 101,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. In related news, insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,115.00 ($26,653.85). Also, insider Malcolm Parmenter 101,034 shares of Healius stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st.

Healius Company Profile

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.