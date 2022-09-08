IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from IDP Education’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
IDP Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.
IDP Education Company Profile
