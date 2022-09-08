IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from IDP Education’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, and shared services.

