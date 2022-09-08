Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Meridian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity through wind farms, hydro power stations, and solar farms. The company also provides management, insurance, financing, professional, trustee, and software development services; and licenses Flux developed electricity and gas retailing platform, as well as offers solar installation services.

