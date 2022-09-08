Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

BIGZ opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

