Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ANVS opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.62. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

