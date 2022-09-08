Morgan Stanley Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $233.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

