Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

CHD stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.