GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. GSK has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

