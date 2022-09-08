GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. GSK has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.