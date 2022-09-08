Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $576.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

