SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded at TheStreet

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

SBOW stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 278,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,198,232.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,981,356 shares in the company, valued at $87,800,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

