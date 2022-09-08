Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

