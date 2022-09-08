Wolfe Research Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Outperform

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WWE. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $66.54 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

