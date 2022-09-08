Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Cardlytics Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $413.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Activity at Cardlytics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
