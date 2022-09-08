Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $413.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $288,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.