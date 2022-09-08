TheStreet Downgrades Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to C+

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $36.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

