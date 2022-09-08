Credit Suisse Group Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $50.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

