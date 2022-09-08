CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
CareMax Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.