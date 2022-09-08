CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

