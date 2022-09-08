Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Trading Up 6.0 %

SABR opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

