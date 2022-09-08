TheStreet Downgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to C+

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.69.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $1,479,547.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,372,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,603,420.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,598 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,523. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morningstar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.