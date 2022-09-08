Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CALT. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $457.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.63. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

