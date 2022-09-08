Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CALT. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CALT stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $457.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.63. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
