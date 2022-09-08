Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Purple Biotech Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PPBT stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Company Profile
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Purple Biotech (PPBT)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.