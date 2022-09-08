Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

Fortinet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.