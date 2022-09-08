Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,531 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of PayPal worth $225,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

