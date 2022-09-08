The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

