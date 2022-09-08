Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Iron Mountain worth $225,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $44,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 361,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 322,238 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

