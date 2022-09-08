Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 188,236 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Trane Technologies worth $243,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE:TT opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

