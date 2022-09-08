Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Under Armour by 37.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.