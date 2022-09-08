Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Principal Financial Group worth $268,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

