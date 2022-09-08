Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $263.02 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of United States Steel worth $263,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

