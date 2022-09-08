Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 18,745 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $294.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

