Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 31,250 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,818,000 after purchasing an additional 87,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

