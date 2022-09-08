100,000 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.