iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

