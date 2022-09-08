Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of General Electric worth $265,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in General Electric by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $73.58 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

