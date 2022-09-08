Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.01% of Matson worth $245,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 535.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Matson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 267,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MATX opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,472 shares of company stock worth $2,419,800. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.