Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

